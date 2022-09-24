Kim Yoo-jung tumbles into first love in ‘20th Century Girl’ preview

Netflix has shared a first look at the upcoming original Korean film 20th Century Girl, which follows the lives and loves of 17-year-old girls in 1999.

The extended preview was shared as part of the streaming platform’s TUDUM event today (September 24), in which upcoming content for the rest of 2022 and beyond was revealed.

The film was introduced by All Of Us Are Dead star Cho Yi-hyun, who described it as “depicting friendships and first love of 17-year-old girls”. “The movie is titled 20th Century Girl, starring Kim Yoo-jung,” she added. “It’s going to bring you that feeling of your heart skipping a beat.”

In the clip from 20th Century Girl, Na Bo-ra (played by Lovers Of The Red Sky’s Kim Yoo-jung) and Poong Woon-ho (Record Of Youth’s Byun Woo-seok) are sitting on a park bench, with Bo-ra lamenting her lack of prospects. After Woon-ho tells her that her voice is beautiful, they lean in to share a kiss, only for the moment to be interrupted by a falling plum from the tree above them.

Bo-ra heads home and emails a friend, describing the “poking pain in the corner of my heart” whenever she thinks of Woon-ho. “If this is what people call love, then I think I’m also in love,” she writes. Watch the preview above, around the 24:14 mark.

The cast of 20th Century Girl will also feature Park Jung-woo (Team Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation) in the supporting role of Baek Hyun-jin, a close friend of Poong Woon-ho’s and a love interest of Na Bo-ra’s best friend, Yeon Doo, who will be played by rookie actress Noh Yoon-seo.

The movie is expected to be released on Netflix on October 21, following a premiere at the Busan International Film Festival on October 5.