KISS to perform the hits for great white sharks in Australia

Heading Down Under… water

KISS are heading to Australia to perform some of their biggest hits for a special group of fans: Great white sharks.

On October 3, the rock band announced that they will travel Down Under next month for a special concert. It’s part of a promotion for Airbnb’s new Animal Experiences, a travel programme catered to animal lovers.

Dubbed Shark Rock City, the event will take KISS and eight fans to the coast of Port Lincoln in South Australia. There, they’ll be greeted by sharks – which, according to Airbnb, are apparently attracted by the “low-frequency sounds of rock and roll”. While the band perform above water, their performance will be broadcast underwater via speakers, creating vibrations that will entice the sharks to the location. Fans will be submerged in the Indian Ocean to witness the marine spectacle.

Limited tickets will be available from October 14 here and all proceeds will go to charity, Airbnb said.

KISS singer and guitarist Paul Stanley told Associated Press he was initially “a little taken aback” by the concept. “I’m not sure how much of us the sharks can take,” Stanley joked. “I’m hoping they know ‘Rock And Roll All Nite.’”

Underwater gigs aside, KISS have also been confirmed to headline Download Festival 2020 alongside Iron Maiden and System Of A Down. The annual rock festival will return to Donington Park from June 12 to 14. Other acts confirmed for the two-day line-up include Deftones, The Offspring, Korn, Disturbed, Alestorm and Gojira.