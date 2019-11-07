Kristen Stewart claims “slut-shaming” lost her ‘Snow White’ role

She says that details of her past stopped her being asked back for the new sequel

Kristen Stewart has claimed that “slut-shaming” meant she wasn’t asked back to audition for a role in the new Snow White sequel.

The actress, who appeared in 2012’s Snow White and the Huntsman, spoke to DJ Howard Stern on Sirius XM radio this week. On it, she addressed the aftermath of her public affair with Snow White director Rupert Sanders around the film’s release in 2012.

“We lived in a different time then, you know what I mean?” she said. “I feel like the slut-shaming that went down was so absurd. And they should’ve put me in that movie! It would’ve been better. Not to be a dick, but…”

Stewart continued: “They didn’t put me in that movie because I went through such a highly publicised scandal, and so they were like scared of touching that.”

“That was a really hard period of my life,” she added. “I was really young, I didn’t really know how to deal with that. I made some mistakes. And honestly, it’s no one’s business.

“Basically, what I’m saying is, the work to me genuinely was ignored in a really sort of frivolous, silly, petty way. For a group of adult people who were supposed to be running studios and making films? Honestly, the film industry in Hollywood is so fear-based.

“I think they’re idiots, because if you take a little risk and make something good, people will watch it and like it and pay you.”

The new revelation comes after Stewart recently revealed she was told to “tone down” sexuality if she wanted to bag Marvel roles.

Meanwhile, Stewart is set to star in the new reboot of Charlie’s Angels, which hits the big screen this month and sees her appear alongside Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.