Charlie’s Angels star Kristen Stewart has addressed its failure at the box office, admitting she is “really proud” of the film.

The reboot opened to only $8.6 million at the US box office, and has so far only made just under $56 million globally.

Addressing the underwhelming response to the film, Stewart told The Playlist (via Comic Book): “Well, to be honest with you, I think if I had made a movie that wasn’t good and one that I wasn’t proud of and a lot of people saw it, I would be devastated.

“Luckily I’m not feeling gutted because I really am proud of the movie. And I think that the kind of the climate that we’re living in right now is polarizing and it’s weird and it’s kind of hard to promote a movie like that.

“And I think trying to have a really complicated, overly politicized feminist conversation in a five minute TV interview about Charlie’s Angels….I’m like, ‘Dude, we just wanted to have a good time.'”

However, she went on to admit: “I’m bummed that we probably won’t make another one, but at the same time I’m really proud of the movie and I’m so happy that it exists and can live in the world. Because I think for a lot of people it’s still kind of important even in a very non-serious way.”

Director and star Elizabeth Banks previously spoke about the film flopping, and seemed to take it lightly.

Well, if you’re going to have a flop, make sure your name is on it at least 4x. I’m proud of #CharliesAngels and happy it’s in the world. — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 18, 2019

In NME’s three-star review of the film, we called it “breezy, frivolous entertainment” with a plot that sometimes “falls flat”.