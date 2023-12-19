Kristen Stewart falls for a bodybuilder in first trailer for ‘Love Lies Bleeding’

A trailer has been released for Love Lies Bleeding starring Kristen Stewart – check out the clip above.

Directed by Rose Glass (Saint Maud), the romance thriller follows gym manager Lou (Stewart) who falls in love with bodybuilder Jackie (Katy O’Brian). Their relationship, however, escalates into a revenge story as they face dangerous threats from Jackie’s criminal father.

Other cast members include Ed Harris (Westworld) as Lou’s father, Jena Malone (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire), Anna Baryshnikov and Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist).

Love Lies Bleeding is co-written by Glass and Weronika Tofilska, with Andrea Cornwell and Oliver Kassman serving as producers.

It marks director Glass’s second film following her breakout feature debut Saint Maud, which was nominated for two awards at the BAFTAs in 2021.

In a five-star review of Saint Maud, NME described Glass as a “must-watch filmmaker” who “could well prove to be a defining voice in the future of British horror”.

Love Lies Bleeding is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2024. The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on March 8, 2024.

Stewart recently starred in David Cronenberg’s Crimes Of The Future and played Princess Diana in 2021 film Spencer. She’s set to appear opposite Steven Yeun in post-apocalyptic romance film, Love Me, which is also scheduled for next year.

Recently, Stewart recalled her love for Manchester bands like Oasis and Joy Division during an appearance at a Chanel show.