Kristen Stewart and Nick Offerman give middle finger to Putin at Independent Spirit Awards

Kristen Stewart joined hosts Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally in giving the middle finger to Vladimir Putin at the Independent Spirit Awards.

During the ceremony on Sunday (March 6), the hosting duo addressed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by telling the Russian president to “fuck off and go home”.

“Before we keep going, we’d like to take a minute to extend our best wishes to those affected by the war in Ukraine, and all unjust conflict around the world,” Offerman said.

Mullally added: “I think we speak for everyone here when we say we are hoping for a quick and peaceful resolution. Specifically, fuck off and go home, Putin.”

kristen stewart flipping off putin 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/td8yWgfcT6 — oscar nominee kristen stewart!!! (@queennn94) March 6, 2022

A #SpiritAwards message for Putin from Kristen Stewart pic.twitter.com/tvBJ7uLhCj — tink 🌸 (@prettymagicx) March 6, 2022

“Yes, that is the quick and peaceful resolution we’re talking about,” Offerman said. “That Vladimir Putin fucks off and goes home. And to that end, let’s all join together and send him off with a Spirit Awards salute: to Putin!”

As the hosts flipped off the Russian leader, they encouraged others in the audience to join them – with the camera cutting to Kristen Stewart extending her middle finger.

Later at the event, Stewart voiced her support for the people of Ukraine. “We stand for independence as a community, we stand for freedom of expression, we stand for humanity, today we are compelled to stand with the people of Ukraine,” the actor said.

“today we are compelled to stand with the people of ukraine” – kristen stewart yesss 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/1hWgbkXSgS — oscar nominee kristen stewart!!! (@queennn94) March 7, 2022

“They are risking their lives to fight for those very things. We stand with the hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing this war, both Ukrainians and those of other ethnicities and nationalities being denied safe harbour.

“We must never ever take for granted the importance of courage, empathy and the power of connecting. The power of understanding each other feels really good.”

Last month, Brian Cox similarly addressed the crisis during his acceptance speech at the SAG Awards, describing it as “truly awful”.

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut The Lost Daughter was the big winner at the Independent Spirit Awards, picking up Best Feature, Best Screenplay and Best Director.