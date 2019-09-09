“He’s the only guy that could play that part”: Kristen Stewart on Robert Pattinson as the next Batman

From Edward Cullen to Bruce Wayne

Kristen Stewart has voiced her support for her former Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, who recently faced backlash after he was cast as the new Dark Knight in Matt Reeves’ upcoming Batman movie.

During a red carpet interview with Variety at the Toronto International Film Festival this past weekend, Stewart said she thought Pattinson was ideal for the role and that she was excited to see him don the cape. “I feel like he’s the only guy that could play that part,” she said. “I’m so happy for him. It’s crazy. I’m very, very happy about that. I heard that and I was like, ‘Oh man!’ It’s awesome.”

The actress also agreed that the English actor had the “perfect cheekbones” to play the part. Check out a snippet of the interview below:

Stewart’s support comes after veteran Batman producer Michael E. Uslan defended Pattinson against naysayers, telling them to “wait until you see it”.

Earlier this month, Pattinson finally broke the silence about his Batman role, saying he was upset when reports of his casting were revealed prematurely. “When that thing leaked, I was fucking furious,” he said. “Everyone was so upset. Everyone was panicking from my team. I sort of thought that had blown up the whole thing.”

“It was terrifying. I was like, ‘Oh fuck. Does that screw me because [Warner Bros] are so intent on secrecy?’” he added.

The actor also recently revealed that Reeves’ Batman flick will take the Caped Crusader in an “interesting direction”. “It’s something from the comics which hasn’t really been explored yet,” he said. “It’s crazy shoes to fill.” The DC movie is slated for a summer 2021 release date.

Stewart herself has been busy with a slew of big-screen projects. The actress will star alongside Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska in the upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot directed by Elizabeth Banks.