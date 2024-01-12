Kristen Stewart says she “hated” making ‘Charlie’s Angels’

Kristen Stewart has said that she “hated” making Charlie’s Angels, the Elizabeth Banks-directed reboot that flopped at the box office in 2019.

Stewart starred alongside Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska in the film, and although her personal performance was praised, reviews for the movie in general were mixed.

In a new cover interview for Variety, the actress was challenged to a round of ‘Know Their Lines’, before being read a piece of dialogue from the film’s opening scene: “Did you know that it takes men an additional seven seconds to perceive a woman as a threat compared to a man?”

“This was a mouthful at the time,” Stewart said, instantly recognising the dialogue. “I remember saying that. That was from a little film called Charlie’s Angels. We wanted a strong opener, you know? We wanted to really like broadcast what the movie was about.”

The Twilight star then went on to reveal that she “hated” making the movie, admitting that nothing could stand up to the 2000 version of Charlie’s Angels, starring Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and Drew Barrymore.

“It was a good idea at the time. I hated making that movie. I don’t know what else to say to you. Honestly, the three… you can’t touch [that]. Cameron, Lucy and Drew… I love that movie. I love that movie! If that says anything.”

Both the 2000 version and subsequent 2003 sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, earned over $250million (£196millon) at the worldwide box office, while Stewart’s 2019 reboot fizzled out with just $73million (£57.35million).

In 2022, Banks told The New York Times that she wished the film’s marketing “had not been presented as just for girls,” which she cited as one possible reason for the movie flopping.

Stewart is next set to appear in Love Lies Bleeding, which follows a reclusive gym manager who falls for an ambitious bodybuilder before the pair of them are dragged into a violent criminal world.