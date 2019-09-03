Kristen Stewart was told to “tone down” sexuality if she wanted to bag Marvel roles

"I don’t want to work with people like that."

Kristen Stewart has revealed she was told to tone down public displays of sexuality if she wanted to bag roles in huge franchises like Marvel.

The Twilight star has been open about her sexuality, having romances with the likes of both Robert Pattinson and Stella Maxwell since finding fame.

But in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, the star revealed that her openness has often proved to be detrimental to her career.

“I have fully been told, ‘If you just like do yourself a favour, and don’t go out holding your girlfriend’s hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie’,” Stewart explained. “I don’t want to work with people like that.”

When asked about why she chooses to be open with her sexuality, the incoming Charlie’s Angels star explained: “I think I just wanted to enjoy my life. And that took precedence over protecting my life, because in protecting it, I was ruining it.

“Like what, you can’t go outside with who you’re with? You can’t talk about it in an interview?” she continued. “I was informed by an old-school mentality, which is – you want to preserve your career and your success and your productivity.

“There are people in the world who don’t like you, and they don’t like that you date girls, and they don’t like that you don’t identify as a quote unquote ‘lesbian’, but you also don’t identify as a quote unquote ‘hetero-sexual’. And people like to know stuff, so what the fuck are you?”

Stewart added: “I just think we’re all kind of getting to a place where – I don’t know, evolution’s a weird thing – we’re all becoming incredibly ambiguous. And it’s this really gorgeous thing.”

Meanwhile, Stewart’s turn in Charlie’s Angels will hit the big screen in November. Directed by Elizabeth Banks, it sees her star alongside Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.