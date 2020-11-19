Kurt Russell says actors shouldn’t get involved in politics: “We are court jesters”

Kurt Russell says actors shouldn’t get involved in politics, as it hurts their status as “court jesters”.

Speaking in a new interview, Russell’s comments come after stars from across the entertainment world showed their political allegiances in the recent US presidential election.

“I’ve always been someone who felt we are court jesters,” Russell told The New York Times. “That’s what we do.”

“As far as I’m concerned, you should step away from saying anything so that you can still be seen by the audience in any character.”

The actor went on to state that film stars “lose their status as a court jester” when they decide to speak out on important or political issues.

“A court jester is the only one who can walk into the castle and put the king down as long as he doesn’t hit too close to home,” he added.

“I think that’s been a big, important part of all cultures throughout history, and I’d like to see it stay in ours.”

In the run-up to the US presidential election earlier this month, it was revealed that Tom Hanks, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and more were among the celebrities most likely to influence fans’ voting in the election.

The new study was conducted by Whitman Insight Strategies and MRC Data and asked over 1,000 likely voters about the influence of entertainment stars in their voting choice ahead of the November 3 election, which saw President Donald Trump going up against Democrat nominee Joe Biden.

12 per cent of those polled say that a celebrity or entertainer influenced their choice of vote, while this was up to 28 per cent for Black voters, and 17 per cent for Gen Z and Millenials.