Kylie Minogue wants Margot Robbie to play her in a biopic

Kylie Minogue has revealed who she would pick to play her in a potential biopic.

Speaking to E! Online, Minogue said that should a biopic focused on the Australian singer-songwriter’s life be green-lit, she would cast a fellow Australian actress as herself. The top candidate currently, is Barbie star Margot Robbie.

“Margot Robbie in my dreams. She’d have the Australian accent down, that’s for sure,” Minogue told E! Online. A Kylie Minogue biopic has not been announced.

Elsewhere in the interview, Minogue spoke of who she would love collaborate with in music. “Most collaborations I’ve done have come to me, so I haven’t had to make that decision,” she said. “But whoever I work with. There’s always something to learn.” However, she did go on to name Beyoncé and Rihanna as dream collaborations.

Kylie Minogue most recently announced her first-ever Las Vegas residency at the new Voltaire nightclub at The Venetian between November and January.

The 55-year-old is currently promoting her upcoming album, ‘Tension’. Its lead single ‘Padam Padam’ has been climbing the charts in the UK and the US – peaking at number eight on the UK singles charts and number 172 on the Billboard Global chart.

Minogue’s sixth studio album, ‘Tension’, will be released on September 22 via Darenote/BMG. You can pre-save and pre-order the album here.

Margot Robbie most recently starred in Barbie alongside Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Sharon Rooney and more.

Barbie earned a four-star review, with NME‘s Alex Flood writing: “The script contains unexpected subtlety, particularly during the tender moments which pack an emotional punch. Gerwig is clever enough to deliver these with self-awareness and some sarcastic jokes, meaning the balance between reality and commercial is never lost. For a movie that ostensibly exists to promote a doll, this is laudable. Now come on Barbie, let’s go party.”