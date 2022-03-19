‘La La Land’ to screen in London cinema with full orchestra

La La Land is coming to the big screen once more in London this year, together with an accompanying full orchestra.

The film is set to be screened at London’s Event Apollo on December 17 and, according to a press release, will be “accompanied by full orchestra performing its dazzling score live to picture.” Tickets for the event are available here.

Written and directed by Damien Chazelle, La La Land told the story of Mia (Emma Stone), an aspiring actress, and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet. Set in modern day Los Angeles, the musical explored the joy and pain that comes with the characters pursuing their dreams.

The film was nominated for 14 awards at the 89th Academy Awards ceremony and picked up six awards including Best Director, Best Actress, Best Original Song for ‘City Of Stars’ and Best Original Score.

Stone also won the BAFTA for Best Actress for her La La Land part. At the ceremony, she used her acceptance speech to call for unity.

“I don’t know if you realise this but right now this country and the US and the world seems to be going through a time just a bit and in a time that is so divisive, I think it’s really special we were all able to come together tonight thanks to BAFTA to celebrate the positive,” she said.

“I’m sorry I’m losing my words, the positive gift of creativity and how it can transcend borders and how it can help people to feel a little less alone.

“I’m very grateful to be in this room and thank you very much for this [award]. This is a huge honour.”

In a five star review of the film, NME said: “As the lovers, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling are a dream. Such is their chemistry that it begins to feel almost intrusive watching them tap-dance their way through burgeoning love and over its rockier patches.

“Even when it’s sad, the whole thing is so cheering it should be prescribed on the NHS for the good of the national mood.”