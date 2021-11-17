Lady Gaga says ‘House Of Gucci’ filming was so exhausting it made her vomit

Lady Gaga has discussed the impact staying in character had on her own mental wellbeing while filming Ridley Scott’s House Of Gucci.

The singer and actress remained in character for nine months to play Patrizia Reggiani in the upcoming film, where she stars alongside Adam Driver, Jared Leto and Al Pacino.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Gaga said during filming she would wake up at 3am to begin her physical transformation into the role – including a prosthetic bald cap and wigs – and would often vomit after she awoke from some mixture of “anxiety, fatigue, trauma, exhaustion, commitment and love.”

Advertisement

She added: “You wake up, you throw up, you go to set, throw up again.”

Speaking about shooting a scene with Salma Hayek, who plays Patrizia’s confidant, Gaga explained how her own experiences began to blur with the character’s while utilising the Stanislavski acting technique – where she would recall memories from an emotional event.

“It’s a scene where I knock a lit candle across the room, and I remember I gave Salma a heart attack that day,” Gaga said. “I was falling apart as [Patrizia] fell apart. When I say that I didn’t break character, some of it was not by choice.”

Concerned about the impact the role was having on her, Gaga said director Ridley intervened.

“Ridley said, ‘I don’t want you traumatising yourself.’ And I said, ‘I already have. I’ve already been through this anyway. I might as well give it to you,’” Gaga explained.

Advertisement

House Of Gucci marks Gaga’s first major acting role since A Star Is Born opposite Bradley Cooper, which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

Her previous credits include roles in American Horror Story, Sin City: A Dame To Kill For and 2013’s Machete Kills.

House Of Gucci will be released in cinemas on November 24.