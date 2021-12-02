Lady Gaga on her acting role in ‘The Sopranos’: “I can see exactly what I did wrong”

Lady Gaga has reflected on her early background role in The Sopranos following headline acting credits in A Star Is Born and House Of Gucci.

Back in 2001, when she went by real name Stefani Germanotta, Lady Gaga appeared in season three, episode nine of the HBO series as ‘Girl at Swimming Pool #2’.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the role, Gaga said: “When I look back on that scene I can see exactly what I did wrong in that scene.

“I didn’t know how to listen in a scene! I was supposed to laugh, and it was sort of like, cue, laugh… I see it and I go, ‘oh, that’s not a real laugh!'”

Gaga’s latest role is playing Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott film House Of Gucci, which has allowed her to look back on her Sopranos role in a different light.

“I see a very non-specific actor [on The Sopranos], and now I see myself as someone who is at least really striving to be specific without thinking about it, and that requires a lot of work ahead of time,” Gaga added.

“I really thank my acting teacher, Susan Batson, she and I worked for months and months on this before we filmed, and Ridley Scott, an incredible director who creates sanctuary for you on set to just fly.”

For House Of Gucci, Gaga previously discussed how the role took a significant toll on her mental wellbeing – leading to bouts of vomiting.

Gaga’s previous acting credits include roles in American Horror Story, Sin City: A Dame To Kill For and 2013’s Machete Kills.

In NME’s four-star review of House Of Gucci, the film is described as “long, sprawling and tonally all over the place” but one that feels like an “instant camp classic”.