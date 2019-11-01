Lady Gaga to star in Ridley Scott’s upcoming movie about the Gucci family

It's her first newly announced role since starring in 'A Star Is Born'

Lady Gaga is set to star in an upcoming movie about the Gucci family, it is being reported.

According to Deadline, Gaga has joined the cast of the Ridley Scott directed flick and will portray Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, who was the grandson of founder Gucci Gucci.

Maurizio Gucci was shot to death in 1995, and Patrizia Reggiani was convicted of ordering his murder in 1998. She was released from prison in 2014.

Scripted by Roberto Bentivegna, the movie will be based on Sara Gay Forden’s book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. It will be co-produced by Ridley Scott, Giannina Scott and Scott Free Productions.

This is the first newly announced role for Gaga since starring as singer Ally alongside Bradley Cooper in last year’s acclaimed A Star Is Born. The movie saw her nominated for Best Actress at the 91st Academy Awards and she took home the Oscar for writing the song ‘Shallow’, one of a number of hits on the accompanying soundtrack.

