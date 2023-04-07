Lady Gaga wraps filming on ‘Joker 2’ with new look at Harley Quinn

New pictures have been released of Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix from the Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux.

Gaga, who plays Harley Quinn in the upcoming film, shared a picture of her in character as she announced filming on the sequel had come to an end.

In an Instagram post on Thursday (April 6), Gaga wrote: “That’s a wrap. X, Harleen.”

Director Todd Phillips also shared the photo alongside a new image of Phoenix in the lead role, with the caption: “That’s a wrap. Thanks to these two (+the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together.”

The sequel, which is released on October 4 next year, is said to feature musical elements from a screenplay co-written by Phillips and Scott Silver.

Zazie Beetz reprises her role of Sophie Dumond from the first film, while new cast additions include Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey.

Earlier this year, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed that Joker: Folie à Deux would be a DC Elseworlds project which takes place outside the main DC Universe.

The Batman starring Robert Pattinson and its upcoming sequel also fall under the DC Elseworlds banner. A new Superman film written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, starring a Black Man of Steel, is the third Elseworlds project currently in development.

Joker: Folie à Deux marks Gaga’s fifth major film role, following Machete Kills, Sin City: A Dame To Kill For, A Star Is Born and House Of Gucci.