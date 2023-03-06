Lady Gaga yet to confirm if she’ll perform her ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ song at Oscars

Lady Gaga is yet to confirm whether she will perform her Top Gun: Maverick song ‘Hold My Hand’ at the Oscars.

So far, four out of five of this year’s Best Original Song Oscar nominees have been confirmed to perform at the ceremony on March 12 including Rihanna (‘Lift Me Up’), Sofia Carson and Diane Warren (‘Applause’), Stephanie Hsu, David Byrne and Son Lux (‘This Is a Life’), and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava (‘Naatu Naatu’), as Variety reports.

But Gaga has not yet said whether she will perform her Top Gun anthem at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The singer is currently filming Joker sequel, Joker: Folie À Deux, which has led to fears that filming logistics may prevent her from performing at the Academy Awards ceremony.

Gaga recently unveiled a first-look image of herself in character as Harley Quinn on the set of the upcoming movie.

The close-up shot features Gaga holding the face of her Folie À Deux co-star Joaquin Phoenix, with both actors wearing red lipstick. Phoenix will reprise his role as the title character, whom he first portrayed in the series’ first instalment in 2019, while Gaga will reportedly play his iconic love interest.

Gaga’s involvement in the sequel was confirmed last August, while Margot Robbie – who has portrayed Quinn in unrelated DC films like The Suicide Squad and Birds Of Prey, said last October that Gaga’s casting “makes me so happy”.

Meanwhile, Top Gun: Maverick has been nominated for six Oscars including Best Picture.