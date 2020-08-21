Further casting for Ridley Scott’s forthcoming Gucci movie starring Lady Gaga has been announced, with Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino joining the project.

Gaga, who will portray Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci who was killed in a 1995 hit she orchestrated, was announced for the lead role last year. No further casting decisions had been revealed until now, with a host of Hollywood A-listers teaming up with the Oscar-nominated actress and singer.

The MGM film will follow the true story of Reggiani, who in 1998 was convicted of orchestrating Gucci’s assassination after discovering that he’d been unfaithful. Despite originally receiving a 29-year prison sentence, Reggiani served 18 years before being released in 2016.

Boardwalk Empire‘s Jack Huston and Penny Dreadful‘s Reeve Carney are also in talks to act in the film, which has a release date set for November 24, 2021.

Digital Spy reports that MGM reportedly won the rights to Gucci back in April and will go into production once Scott has finished his current film, The Last Duel, a story about the last ever duel in England. Scott’s latest movie also features an all-star cast of Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer, Matt Damon and Adam Driver.

Gucci is written by Roberto Bentivegna and is based on Sara Gay Forden’s book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.

Studio chairman Michael De Luca spoke about MGM’s excitement having Scott on board: “Nothing typifies bold, audacious originality more than a film by Ridley Scott.”

Gucci will be Lady Gaga’s first film role since A Star Is Born (2018), for which she received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. She won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for ‘Shallow‘.