Lana Del Rey reportedly wants to play Priscilla Presley in Elvis biopic

The singer is apparently all shook up at the prospect of playing the King's ex-wife

Lana Del Rey is pushing hard to star as Priscilla Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, according to media reports.

Luhrmann has already confirmed that Austin Butler, who will also star in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, has been cast as ‘The King’.

An industry source has now told Radar Online that Del Rey has reportedly been “begging” the film’s producers about playing Elvis’ ex-wife, arguing that her likeness to Priscilla would make her the perfect fit for the role.

“Lana feels it’s a role she was born to play,” said the source. “She has had her agent badgering Baz for months now, hoping to get her cast.”

In a statement about Butler’s casting, Luhrmann said: “I knew I couldn’t make this film if the casting wasn’t absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist.”

Tom Hanks will also have a role in Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic as the Jailhouse Rock singer’s colourful late manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Whether Del Rey will join the pair remains to be seen. She doesn’t have any high-profile acting experience so it would almost certainly represent a risk for Luhrmann, but the fact that she’s a huge fan of Elvis (Del Rey recorded a song called ‘Elvis’ for a 2018 documentary about the rock legend’s life) could yet work in her favour.