Lashana Lynch nominated for this year’s ‘Rising Star’ BAFTA

Lashana Lynch is one of the five nominees for this year’s EE BAFTA Rising Star Award.

Lynch, who was the first woman and the first woman of colour to take on the 007 role in James Bond film No Time To Die, said she was “proud” to hear of the nomination.

“The EE Rising Star Award is one I’ve always admired for recognising exciting emerging talent,” she said in a statement.

“I’m so elated for my fellow nominees who inspire myself and others, as we continue to fight for change within our industry and the world. I’m proud to be able to do that in moments like these.”

She is nominated alongside Ariana DeBose, whose starring role in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, received widespread acclaim.

DeBose said of her nomination: “I am beyond humbled to join the talented group of actors that have been nominated for the EE Rising Star Award over the years. To say I’m excited is an understatement, and I’m so thankful to BAFTA and the EE Rising Star Award jury for this recognition. Genuinely blown away.”

Other nominees for the award include Harris Dickinson, Millicent Simmonds and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Dickinson is currently starring in Matthew Vaughn’s The King’s Man opposite Ralph Fiennes while Millicent Simmonds received acclaim for her role in A Quiet Place Part II alongside Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy.

Dickinson said of the nomination: “‘Each year I’ve looked to the EE Rising Star Award with great admiration and respect, so to be included in this category is a real honour. The fact that we collectively get to tell stories for a living is enough of a reward for me, but to be noticed by such a prestigious institution really does mean a lot.”

Simmonds added: “I am so grateful to receive this recognition for something I love doing so much and sincerely want to thank the members of the EE Rising Star Award jury panel for including me. This means the world to me.”

Smit-McPhee’s performance in Jane Campion’s The Power of The Dog was hailed as a standout, and earned him a Golden Globe Award and a nomination from the Screen Actors Guild for ‘Best Supporting Actor’.

Smit-McPhee said: “I have the deepest gratitude to be considered alongside my fellow nominees for the EE Rising Star Award at this year’s BAFTA Film Awards ceremony. I am beyond humbled to be considered for an award that celebrates such extraordinary young talents.”

Last year’s nominees for the award were Bukky Bakray, Conrad Khan, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Morfydd Clark and Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù. Bakray took home the award.

The award is voted for by the public and you can vote here for the winner.

The results will be unveiled at this year’s ceremony, which takes place on March 13.