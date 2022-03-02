‘Last Night In Soho’ wins Best Film at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Last Night In Soho, the nostalgic sinister feature from director Edgar Wright, has won Best Film at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

The film beat out Licorice Pizza, Promising Young Woman, Sound Of Metal, and The Harder They Fall for the award.

Ahead of presenting the award, Stath Lets Flats star and creator Jamie Demetriou said: “I’m incredibly hammered from all the rock music!”

He added: “When we think of film, we think of storytelling. When I think of film, I think of the film Forgetting Sarah Marshall.”

“Thank you so much, this is such a nice surprise,” director Edgar Wright said on the podium while collecting the award alongside the film’s star Michael Ajao. “NME have been really good to us over the years and the first time I ever came to the NME Awards was 19 years ago and the drummer from Black Rebel Motorcycle Club had an acid meltdown on stage and wouldn’t get off. I was hoping he’d be here tonight but I don’t think he is.”

Wright added: “It really means a lot to us to make a British film and have it win this award.”

The retro horror flick joins previous winners Blue Story and Baby Driver in being recognised as the most groundbreaking and imaginative films of the year.

Last Night In Soho follows two young women down two different timelines, as Eloise (played by Thomasin McKenzie) an aspiring fashion designer is transported to London’s neon-lit Soho of the 1960s and experiences life through the eyes of pop singer Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy).

Acting icons Terence Stamp, Rita Tushingham, Margaret Nolan and the late Diana Rigg also featured in the film.

“We were very lucky to get Rita, Terence, and Diana,” Edgar told NME last year. “I remember saying to my casting director: ‘If we were making this film in the ’60s, Margaret Nolan would be in it because she is one of those character actresses who’s in the Venn diagram of like The Beatles, Bond, Carry On and Spike Milligan. She’s in all of them.’ So getting her to do a brief cameo was fantastic.”

In its four-star review, NME called Last Night In Soho “a fresh and unpredictable thrill ride through the backstreets of London” with “a never-ending stream of pop culture references, impressive needle drops and Wright’s signature witty asides”.

The BandLab NME Awards 2022 returns to the O2 Academy Brixton this evening (March 2) and is co-hosted by Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr. Earlier this evening, Mae Martin’s Feel Good picked up the award for Best TV Series Supported By 19 Crimes, beating shows like It’s A Sin, Sex Education, Stath Lets Flats and We Are Lady Parts.

Check back for the latest news, interviews, winners and more from the BandLab NME Awards 2022.