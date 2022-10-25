Laura Dern thanks Taylor Swift after ‘Bejeweled’ video cameo

Laura Dern has shared some behind-the-scenes photos from Taylor Swift’s music video for ‘Bejeweled’.

In the Cinderella-inspired video for the track, written and directed by Swift, Dern plays the singer’s stepmother opposite Haim as the evil stepsisters.

After the video debuted today (October 25), the actor thanked Swift for inviting her “to join the party” and shared some pictures of her in costume.

“Thank you to my director @taylorswift13 for inviting me to join her party and celebrate her triumph,” Dern wrote on Twitter.

The video also features cameo appearances from Dita Von Teese, Par McGrath and Jack Antonoff, who collaborated with Swift on her latest album, ‘Midnights’ – which has broken streaming records on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon.

This is the second track from ‘Midnights’ to receive a video, following ‘Anti-Hero’ last Saturday (October 22). As announced last week, Swift is gradually rolling out an accompanied visual album in collaboration with cinematographer Rina Yang, who she worked with on the ‘All Too Well’ 10-minute short film starring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the videos, Swift said: “We wanted to challenge ourselves to do different things this time around. I’m really proud of what we made and I really hope you like them.”

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (October 24), Swift said she didn’t have to convince Dern to take part. “I was like, ‘Oscar-winner Laura Dern, hello. I’ve written a script. It’s a one-scene script in which you are going to call me ‘a tired, tacky wench’ and she was like, ‘I’m down’,” Swift said.

Others taking part in the ‘Midnights’ videos include Laith Ashley, Mike Birbiglia, John Early and Mary Elizabeth Ellis.