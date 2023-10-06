Laurence Fox reportedly arrested over “conspiring to commit criminal damage”

Actor Laurence Fox was reportedly arrested earlier this week over claims that he encouraged vandalism.

Fox was reportedly arrested in London on Wednesday (October 4) on “suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to ULEZ cameras” (as per Variety). Drivers in the capital face a fee for using cars in areas known as ‘Ultra Low Emission Zones’.

In a statement to Variety, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that a 45-year-old man had been arrested but did not name Fox.

Advertisement

The Met told Variety: “On Wednesday 4 October, officers arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to ULEZ cameras and encouraging or assisting offences to be committed. He was arrested in Stockwell and has been taken to a South London police station where he remains in custody.”

The actor’s Reclaim Party posted on X (formerly Twitter), claiming that Fox had been arrested. A video also emerged of Fox sitting on a sofa in his living room, as several people dressed in police uniforms could be seen in the background.

In the video, Fox says: “Look how many coppers there are in my house, look at them coming to steal everything, take everything out of my house. That, ladies and gentlemen, is the country that we live in.”

Fox seemingly later confirmed the arrest on X/Twitter when responding to someone who asked him about the UK being a “surveillance state”. Fox replied: “My bail conditions prohibit me from answering this question.”

Live now @LozzaFox is having his house searched by the police. pic.twitter.com/S6DVjWLXe7 — The Reclaim Party (@thereclaimparty) October 4, 2023

My bail conditions prohibit me from answering this question. https://t.co/YcjJUfQjm0 — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) October 5, 2023

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Fox was sacked from GB News. He was initially suspended after making a series of derogatory remarks about journalist Ava Evans on Dan Wootton Tonight last Tuesday (September 28), where he said: “Show me a single self-respecting man that would like to climb into bed with that woman ever.”

After his suspension from the channel last week, GB News confirmed on Wednesday (October 4) that it had “ended its employment relationship” with both Fox and Robinson following an internal investigation.

The channel said investigations into presenter Dan Wootton, who was also suspended, have “not yet been concluded”.

Fox later apologised to Evans in a video on social media, where he explained that he was still “angry” over comments she had made during a Politics Live debate on male suicide, but acknowledged his remarks were “demeaning”.

“If I was going to be sensible and I could replay it, I would say: ‘Any self-respecting man in 2023 would probably be well advised to avoid a woman who possessed that worldview because she would probably cause him nothing but harm,” Fox said.

Last week, Ofcom launched an investigation into GB News after receiving over 7,300 complaints about the incident.