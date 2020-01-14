AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas won’t be showing any Best Picture nominees released by Netflix on their screens in the US.

The two cinema chains have been boycotting Netflix’s release strategy, which prevents cinemas from receiving a 90-day window of exclusivity as is traditional.

The streaming service and newly developed production studio received 24 nominations at this year’s Oscars – the most received by any one studio and the most to date for Netflix.

AMC is the largest cinema chain in the US, and have declined further comment on the decision. Last year, the chain let Noah Baumbach film a scene of Marriage Story, one of Netflix’s prize titles, in one of their venues.

Regal, a chain acquired by Cineworld in 2018, says their upcoming Best Picture Film Festival will only shows only films that have had a standard theatrical release.

The feud between Netflix and more traditional festival and cinema locations is ongoing, as the Cannes Film Festival currently does not allow Netflix titles to compete. Last year, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman premiered at the New York Film Festival, while Marriage Story first played at the Venice Biennale.

Things are changing, as The Irishman did screen for four weeks in cinemas, which is longer than previous campaigns – but many cinemas still want longer. Marriage Story still managed to play across 1000 screens in the US, and The Irishman reached 2000.

The full list of this year’s Oscar nominees is here, with the ceremony taking place on Sunday 9 February 2020.