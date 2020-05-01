LeBron James confirms ‘Space Jam 2’ title and shares new logo

LeBron James has confirmed the official title of Space Jam 2 for the first time, as well as sharing the film’s official logo.

The sequel to the much-loved live-action/animated movie, which came out back in 1996 and starred Michael Jordan alongside characters from the Looney Tunes universe, was confirmed in September 2018, with the Lakers legend cast in what will be his first major acting role.

Posting on Instagram, James shared a video of himself wearing a cap embroidered with a new logo and the official title – Space Jam: A New Legacy.

It is scheduled for release on July 16 2021, with filming wrapping in March this year.

Black Panther‘s Ryan Coogler will produce, with Malcolm D.Lee directing the film.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter back when the sequel was announced, James expressed his excitement for the movie.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” James told the publication. “It’s so much bigger.

“I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people [with Black Panther].”