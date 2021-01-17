LeBron James shares first teaser clip of ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

LeBron James has shared the first footage from Space Jam: A New Legacy, the long-awaited follow-up to the 1996 hit movie starring Michael Jordan.

A New Legacy is reportedly aiming to reboot the Space Jam franchise in the 2020s, rather than operate as a direct sequel, with the new film being directed by Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) and produced by Black Panther‘s Ryan Coogler.

Shared via his Instagram account, James wrote: “LET’S GO!!!!! @spacejammovie coming at y’all in just a few months from now! I’m so EXCITED about this project!!!”

Advertisement

The post includes a brief snippet of footage, which shows the LA Lakers legend stood alongside Bugs Bunny as both look on in fear while a character – possibly a new MonStar – shoots up in a beam of light, culminating in an explosion.

“CAN NOT WAIT FOR YOU GUYS TO SEE!” James added.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to hit cinemas and HBO Max on July 16, HBO announced last month.

Back in August last year, James showcased the first look at his Tune Squad basketball kit for the film.

Would it be the Family Reunion without a special surprise?! @mavcarter gives our I Promise families the first ever look at @KingJames in his @spacejammovie ‘A New Legacy’ jersey! 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/XsPYL1dvcU — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) August 18, 2020

Advertisement

Don Cheadle is rumoured to be appearing in the new film with James, while the likes of Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, Diana Taurasi and Anthony Davis are all reportedly set to feature.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in September 2018, James expressed his excitement about the movie.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” James told the publication. “It’s so much bigger.

“I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan [Coogler] did that for a lot of people [with Black Panther].”