The legendary bat signal will shine over cities worldwide tonight to celebrate ‘Batman’s 80th birthday

The iconic Batman bat signal will shine over eleven cities across the globe tonight (September 21).

80 years ago today, the first ever Batman comic was released in New York, and the new global event marks the event.

The bat signal will be beamed onto buildings in Melbourne, Tokyo, Johannesburg, Berlin, Paris, Barcelona, São Paulo, New York, Montreal, Mexico City, Los Angeles and London tonight, at 8pm local time in each city.

Announcing the event, DC Comics said: “the glow of the distinctive Bat silhouette will illuminate the edifices of skyscrapers and landmarks around the world in rolling fashion as the sun sets in each city. And just like a solar eclipse, this may be a once-in-a-lifetime event!”

The Batman franchise continues next month with the release of Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix.

NME gave Joker five stars in a recent review, describing it as “an instant classic that sees Joaquin Phoenix translate a discombobulating sensation from the screen to your senses, while director Todd Phillips creates a melancholic psychodrama punctuated by splashes of shocking violence.”

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson is set to take on the role of Batman in the next film in the series. He’s recently teased an “interesting direction” for the movie.