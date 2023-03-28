Legendary Berghain bouncer Sven Marquardt makes cameo in ‘John Wick 4’

Legendary Berghain bouncer Sven Marquardt has made a cameo in Keanu Reeves’ latest film, John Wick: Chapter 4.

The film was released in the UK last week (March 24), and is the fourth instalment to the action-packed John Wick franchise.

Following its release, many fans have noticed a cameo from the iconic Berghain bouncer, who appears several times throughout the film and has just one line: “I am Klaus”.

Advertisement

The premise behind the fourth edition of the series follows the title character, as he attempts to take on the aristocratic crime barons who sit at The High Table’ – travelling across the world to do so. From there, the impeccably-dressed assassin heads to iconic locations including Paris, New York and Berlin, where he meets Marquardt.

Here, his character is an associate of Wick and helps the title character to locate a villainous character whom he’s instructed to assassinate. As expected, the Berlin scene features a huge fight sequence – taking place in a Berghain-esque nightclub with ceiling-to-floor water features.

Numerous other famous faces also make guest cameos in the newly-released film, including Laurence Fishburne and musician, Rina Sawayama.

The latter plays a character named Akira, and also contributed to the film’s soundtrack with the song ‘Eye For An Eye’. Speaking about her guest appearance in September, Sawayama said to NME: “My team are all just so shook by the idea that we even got offered John Wick, so I think… none of us really know what’s gonna happen. We’re just like, ‘What does happen to people in movies?’”

In a four-star review published last week, NME praised John Wick: Chapter 4 for its devotion to the action genre, and its “eye-popping physician ambition” within the carefully-choreographed fight sequences.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, director Chad Stahelski, defended the run-time of the film. This followed some criticism which claimed that the release was too long – coming in at 169 minutes.

“If that’s the critique, we’ll take it,” he said. “I don’t think we’ve ever concerned ourselves, we just watch the movie. I think it’s the length that we feel is the best version of the movie… We’ve tried longer, we’ve tried much shorter. That’s what we feel is a good movie.”