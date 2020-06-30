Carl Reiner has died of natural causes aged 98 on Monday (June 29), Variety confirmed.

The actor, writer, producer and director had a Hollywood career spanning over six decades, as the creator of The Dick Van Dyke Show in 1961, and Mel Brooks’ longtime comedy partner.

The Jewish-American comedian also directed many comedies that went on to earn cult status, including The Jerk and The Man With Two Brains. He has over 400 credits to his name.

Over his career Reiner accumulated nine Emmy Awards, one Grammy and The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Tributes for Reiner have started to pour in on Twitter, including filmmaker Edgar Wright who said: “RIP to the comedy legend Carl Reiner who gave us so much laughter in film and TV, in front of and behind the camera.”

He added, in reference to a clip from The Jerk: “Apart from anything else, thank you for this, the most romantic bedroom scene of all time.”

Actor William Shatner also paid his respects, tweeting: “Condolences to the family of Carl Reiner. From the writers room of Sid Caesar to recreating those times for the Dick Van Dyke show, Carl was a master at his craft.

“I knew him only peripherally but it was a pleasure to have known him.”

Into his 80s and 90s, Reiner continued acting, starring in Ocean’s Eleven, Two and a Half Men and voicing Carl Reineroceros in Toy Story 4.

TMZ reported that Reiner was surrounded by his family, including his son, the filmmaker Rob Reiner, when he died at his home in Beverly Hills.