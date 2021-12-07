Leigh-Anne Pinnock praises “very supportive” Little Mix after acting debut

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has said her Little Mix bandmates were “very supportive” of her move into acting for new film Boxing Day.

The singer makes her acting debut as Georgia in the rom-com, which is the first UK Christmas film to feature an all-Black cast, where she stars opposite the film’s writer and director Aml Ameen.

Speaking to NME about how Little Mix bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards reacted to the news, Pinnock said: “They were so happy for me. They’re going to be at the premiere. Honestly, they’re just so proud.

“We’re very supportive of what we all do individually and we all just want each other to win, because then we all win. It’s lovely and it’s going to be amazing having them there next to me supporting me. It’s going to be a very emotional night.”

She added: “It’s past friendship, it is sisterhood. We’ll be in each other’s eyes forever.”

The experience of being part of one of the UK’s biggest groups also helped Pinnock make the transition into acting, she said.

“[My character in Boxing Day], Georgia, [who is a pop star] is very close to me I think as a person but I feel like playing myself was somewhat easier because of that intrusiveness,” Pinnock said. “I’m slightly used to that.

“So putting my all and laying myself bare and making myself very vulnerable, I guess is something that comes quite naturally to me.”

Asked if she prefers acting or singing, she replied: “Singing kind of tops it a little bit because that’s what I was born to do. I was born to sing. To be fair, I didn’t know I was going to have this passion for acting, I guess you don’t know until you try something, and I loved it.

“I feel like I’ve found a bit of a natural talent there that I’m excited to keep exploring and finessing.”

Little Mix announced recently they’ll be taking “a little break” following next year’s tour in support of latest album ‘Confetti’.

In a statement announcing the hiatus, the band said: “We feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.”

They added: “We are not splitting up – Little Mix are here to stay. We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible performances with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.”

Boxing Day is out now in UK cinemas.