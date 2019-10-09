Ballerina: Female-focused ‘John Wick’ spin-off is in the works

It will follow 'John Wick 4', out next May

A new female-focused John Wick spin-off is reportedly in the works.

As Deadline report, the new spin-off is set to feature a female lead, and will see Len Wiseman as director and Keanu Reeves as producer. The plot will follow a young female assassin seeking revenge against those who killed her family.

The film will follow John Wick 4, which is set to hit cinemas in 2021.

The female character appeared briefly in the last John Wick film – John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum – and was played by Unity Phelan, but it’s not yet clear who will play the lead in Ballerina.

John Wick 4 is set to be released on May 21 2021, after the success of the most recent film in the series, which had an enormous US box office opening of $56.8 million (£44.6m), knocking Avengers: Endgame off the top spot.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum was described by NME‘s Alex Flood in a review as “a brutal, blood-soaked sequel.”

“Exhilarating and exhausting in equal measure, the third chapter in this bonkers franchise is undoubtedly its best. But how long can a 54-year-old actor continue to put his body through the wringer in such a physically-demanding role? Time to get cracking on chapter 4, we think. Tick-tock, Mr Wick.”