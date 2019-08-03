A photograph of Lena Dunham attempting to kiss Brad Pitt sparks debate about double standards

Photos show the actress leaning in to kiss Pitt on the red carpet of the London premiere of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Lena Dunham has been accused of inappropriate behaviour after photos have surfaced of her attempting to kiss Brad Pitt on the lips during the London premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The photos show the actress leaning in to kiss Pitt, but instead of kissing him on the lips it appears she ended up kissing him on the side of his mouth. Dunham’s actions have since sparked a discussion on double standards, with many online labelling what she did as sexual assault, and referencing the #MeToo movement.

“women like lena dunham are 100% creeps and need to be condemned,” video essayist Sarah Z said, before adding: “but i’m kinda over posts that word it like “if she were a man, she’d be crucified by now!” when on multiple demonstrable instances, powerful men exhibit similar or worse behaviour & are still famous and widely liked.”

One Twitter user wrote: “Can we discuss how awful #lenadunham is as a person? She literally tried to open mouth kiss someone who clearly wasn’t having any of it. She needs to learn how to stay the fuck out of people’s spaces lmao like I am so grossed out by this sorry.”

Another said: “Ok so @/lenadunham is done for, right? Trying to kiss someone w/o consent is definitely attempted sexual assault + she did it to Brad fucking Pitt So imma need every Shannon, Sharon and Samantha to lose their white lady shit over it please, we need this predator out of hollywood”

One user wrote that they were “really sick of the ‘if a man did what Lena Dunham did then…’ narrative because white men are almost never held accountable for sexual assault allegations,” before adding: “Let’s talk about why white women aren’t being held accountable either.”

“the Lena dunham picture is literally just an awkward moment where 2 people miss each other u people calling it sexual assault need to calm down,” said someone else.

Take a look at more tweets from the discussion below:

Last week, Brad Pitt said that he thinks Hollywood is ‘recalibrating’ in the wake of the recent Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Speaking about his new movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which depicts the Manson family, who in real life murdered five people, including the pregnant actress Sharon Tate, Pitt discussed the murders and compared them to the actions of the movie producer.