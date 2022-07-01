Lena Headey is being sued over her cut ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ role

Game Of Thrones actor Lena Headey is reportedly being sued over her cut role in Thor: Love And Thunder.

Variety reports that the actor is being sued by her former UK agency Troika for $1.5million, related to unpaid commission fees across a number of projects.

According to Troika, the actor owes $500,000, roughly 7 per cent of her fee, for the commission fees on the Marvel movie.

Headey left Troika in May 2020 after it was acquired by a private equity firm and rebranded as YMU in 2018. However, despite leaving, the agency claims that Headey still owes the agency money under the terms of its agreement.

The actor reportedly claims that she didn’t sign any contracts with Troika and that their only agreements were oral, and that Troika was not Headey’s only agent because she is represented by CAA in the US.

Troika is suing Headey over the commission fees owed and is also seeking damages for breach of contract, interest and reimbursement of legal fees.

Regarding Thor: Love And Thunder specifically, Headey is disputing Troika’s claim as she reportedly said that director Taika Waititi approached her directly, thus not involving any agency negotiations.

Representatives for Troika/YMU and Lena Headey have not yet responded for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.

Waititi has called Thor: Love And Thunder the “craziest” film he’s ever made, saying in a recent interview: “It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? ‘These people.’ What are you going to call it? ‘Love And Thunder.’ I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”