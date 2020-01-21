Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are starring in Martin Scorsese’s next movie

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are set to star in Martin Scorsese’s next movie Killers of the Flower Moon.

The pair have previously appeared together in 1993’s This Boy’s Life but they have never featured alongside each other in a feature length film by Scorsese despite both actors appearing in several of The Irishman director’s movies.

Speaking at the 2020 SAG Awards, DiCaprio presented De Niro with a lifetime achievement award and confirmed the team up.

“I’ve learned so much from the both of them,” DiCaprio said. “I’m fortunate to call them collaborators, Bob since This Boy’s Life and Marty since Gangs of New York. And after 30 years, to work alongside Bob again in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming drama Killers of the Flower Moon is a true honour.”

Based on David Grann’s best-selling 2017 nonfiction book, Killers of the Flower Moon tells the story of the 1920s Osage murders, when several Native Americans of the Osage Nation were killed after oil deposits were discovered beneath their Oklahoma land.

The murders led the then-newly formed FBI to investigate.

Scorsese’s film is scheduled to begin shooting in Oklahoma this spring, with Eric Roth (A Star Is Born, Forrest Gump) at the helm of the screenplay.

Meanwhile, De Niro recently said that he doesn’t think that he’ll make another movie together with Al Pacino and Scorsese.

He added: “I don’t see us putting on a movie like this. I hope we do other films together, but like this? Not likely. This is it.”

In a four-star review of The Irishman, NME‘s Greg Wetherall said: “If this is to be Pesci, De Niro and Scorsese’s final fling together, then they couldn’t wish to end on a better note. The director’s 26th feature film is a meditative and classy offering. Hollywood’s old cronies are still the real deal – magnetic, riveting and unique. Let’s hope we see them again soon.”