Leonardo DiCaprio calls Greta Thunberg a “leader of our time”

The actor and the Swedish climate activist hung out recently

Leonardo DiCaprio is the latest entertainment figure to praise 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg for her fight against climate change.

DiCaprio and Thunberg, who are both vocal about their mission to combat climate change, recently met up to discuss their “commitment to support one another, in hopes of securing a brighter future for our planet”. In a November 2 post on Instagram, DiCaprio documented their meeting and praised the teen’s influential impact, calling Thunberg a “leader of our time”.

“There are few times in human history where voices are amplified at such pivotal moments and in such transformational ways – but Greta Thunberg has become a leader of our time,” DiCaprio wrote in the Instagram caption, sharing photos of the pair in a garden, beaming at the camera.

“History will judge us for what we do today to help guarantee that future generations can enjoy the same livable planet that we have so clearly taken for granted,” he continued. “I hope that Greta’s message is a wake-up call to world leaders everywhere that the time for inaction is over.”

DiCaprio also added that he was very “honoured” to have met the young activist, saying other like-minded youths have made him very “optimistic about what the future holds”.

DiCaprio joins The 1975’s Matty Healy, Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA, and Foals in their admiration for the Swedish activist.

Earlier this year, The 1975 teamed up with Thunberg on their self-titled song, which features a spoken-word piece from Thunberg about the effects of climate change. ‘The 1975’ is the opening track of the group’s forthcoming album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, out February 2020.

Thunberg came to prominence as a climate activist in 2018 after she missed days of school to call for more climate action outside Swedish parliament. She has since become a global figurehead of ongoing protests to fight climate change. In September, the 16-year-old made headlines with her rousing speech at the United Nations Climate Change summit.