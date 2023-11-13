This is how much Leonardo DiCaprio was reportedly paid for ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’

Leonardo DiCaprio’s salary from Killers Of The Flower Moon has reportedly been revealed.

According to Puck News, the actor took home $40million (£32.5m) for his performance in the lead role as Ernest Burkheart. For context, the film’s total production budget is estimated to be around $200million (£162.9m).

It’s unclear if DiCaprio will receive bonuses based on the film’s box office performance or residuals when Killers Of The Flower Moon is released on Apple TV+. The company is yet to announce a release date for the film on the streaming platform.

Advertisement

According to The Hollywood Reporter, DiCaprio was paid $25million (£20.3million) up front for his role in his previous Martin Scorsese collaboration, 2014’s The Wolf Of Wall Street. This however also included his producing fee, while budget overruns meant he had to defer some of his salary.

The actor is set to reunite with Scorsese on his next project, titled The Wager. The film is based on the novel The Wager: A Tale Of Shipwreck by David Grann, which concerns the real-life fate of the crew of a British navy ship wrecked off the coast of Chile in the mid-1700s.

Alongside DiCaprio, Killers Of The Flower Moon stars Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons. The film has grossed over $137million at the worldwide box office.

NME gave the film a glowing five-star review, writing: “These days, Scorsese seems to exclusively make long films but this 206-minute epic is lengthy even by his standards. Thankfully Killers Of The Flower Moon earns its runtime.

“Each conversation between De Niro and DiCaprio is an exercise in clever euphemism and while some may find the tempo a bit too stately, the story of an entire people’s eradication deserves to be told in full. This is among Scorsese’s most important work.”