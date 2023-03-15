Leonardo DiCaprio says Martin Scorsese’s new film is a “masterpiece”

Leonardo DiCaprio has described Martin Scorsese‘s new film, Killers Of The Flower Moon, as a “masterpiece”.

DiCaprio stars alongside Robert De Niro in the movie, which details the real-life killings of the native Osage people in 1920s Oklahoma, where oil deposits were discovered.

Jacqueline West, the movie’s costume designer, who also worked with DiCaprio on The Revenant, recently recalled a conversation she had with the actor about Scorsese’s film.

Speaking to Deadline, she said: “I was talking to Leo about it. We had lunch before I came here. He said, ‘Jackie, I think we worked on a masterpiece.’ I thought for Leo to say that, was something. He doesn’t say that lightly. He has been in the business since he was a little boy.”

The film has a reported budget of over $200million (£141,840), making it Scorsese’s most expensive project to date. Despite previous speculation that the film would find a home on Netflix, Killers Of The Flower Moon is set to be released by Apple TV+.

De Niro plays powerful rancher William Hale, while DiCaprio plays his nephew, Ernest Burkhart. The rest of the cast features Lilly Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, and country music stars Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson.

Jack White also features in the cast, but like the other musicians in the film, he won’t be playing music.

The film is adapted from David Grann’s true-crime thriller of the same name. Paramount signed up to the adaptation after the rights to the original book brought a reported $5 million (£4m) in 2016.

An official release date for the film has not yet been announced by Apple. Production got underway in late April of 2021, but the release has been delayed multiple times.