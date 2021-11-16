Leonardo DiCaprio tries to save the Earth in ‘Don’t Look Up’ trailer

The new trailer for Adam McKay’s Netflix film Don’t Look Up has just been released – check it out below.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star as climate scientists trying to save the world from a comet heading to Earth in the new satire.

READ MORE: The best Leonardo DiCaprio memes the internet has to offer

The star-studded ensemble cast also features Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett and more.

Advertisement

Check out the trailer here:

An official synopsis for Don’t Look Up reads: “Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system.

“The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate.”

It continues: “With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late proves shockingly comical — what will it take to get the world to just look up?!”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet recently shared a photo of himself as Willy Wonka in a first look at Paul King’s biopic Wonka.

The film is currently slated for release on March 17, 2023, and will also star Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Paterson Joseph, Rowan Atkinson, Matt Lucas and more.

Don’t Look Up will premiere worldwide on Netflix on December 24.