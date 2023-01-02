Leslie Grace shares a look at ‘Batgirl’ costume from cancelled film

Leslie Grace has shared a look at her costume from the cancelled HBO Max film Batgirl.

Last August, Warner Bros. abruptly axed the film and announced that it would no longer be released on the streaming service as originally intended. The film’s directors said they were “saddened and shocked” by the decision, adding: “We still can’t believe it.”

Now, in an Instagram video rounding up her 2022, Grace shared a number of behind-the-scenes shots from the film, featuring what would have been the Batgirl costume.

In its caption, she wrote: “thank u for teachin’ me, 2022. you were singular in many ways that will stay with me.

“my gratitude and love for life is much deeper thanks to the experiences you brought me. i take your lessons with me as we part.”

See the video below.

The film was directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and was set to star In the Heights‘ Grace in the titular role as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl. Other stars included Brendan Fraser as Firefly, J. K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, and Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman some three decades after starring as the Caped Crusader in 1992’s Batman Returns.

The film, which was expected to premiere on HBO Max within the year, was filmed between November 2021 and March of last year, and was greenlit with a budget of $70million (which reportedly rose to over $90million during filming due to COVID-related delays and shutdowns). Despite this, it will not be released on any platform.

Grace, who played Barbara Gordon aka Batgirl in the cancelled film, shared a statement on Instagram following the news praising the “incredible cast and tireless crew” for their work.

In the post, Grace wrote: “Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie Batgirl, I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland. I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process!”

Batgirl was axed during post-production after filming concluded on the project in March. It’s claimed the cancellation wasn’t a reflection of the film’s quality but was due to new management at Warner Bros. Discovery who wanted to pivot back to making DC films at a blockbuster scale.