Letitia Wright wants Black Panther team-up with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

Letitia Wright has said she wants to see a “mash-up” between Black Panther and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

The actor, whose character Shuri assumed the Black Panther mantle in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever following the death of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), shared who she’s most excited about teaming up with in future Marvel Cinematic Universe outings.

“Oh man, it’s not set in stone or anything like that but I definitely want to work with Tom Holland,” Wright told NME. “I think he’s just dope. It would be really cool to see a mash-up between him and Shuri.”

Advertisement

Last year, Sony producer Amy Pascal said there’s plans for Holland to return as Spider-Man in three future films – although these projects are yet to be officially announced.

Wright and Holland both starred in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, but they didn’t share any scenes together. The next major Marvel crossover film, aside from anti-hero team-up Thunderbolts, is expected to be Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in May 2025.

The sequel to 2018’s Black Panther was rewritten following the death of Chadwick Boseman, who died from colon cancer in August 2020. Marvel chose not to recast his role of T’Challa, with his sister Shuri becoming the next Black Panther.

Asked how she feels now the film is released, Wright said: “Relieved. Really proud. And [it’s] nice to have a range of work, such as The Silent Twins, Aisha and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, just all be together but so different. I just hope it’s a reflection of hard work really and I just pray to continue.”

Wright stars opposite Tamara Lawrance in biographical drama The Silent Twins which follows the true story of June and Jennifer Gibbons, who were institutionalised at Broadmoor Hospital following years of silence and a spree of vandalism.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME about the film, Wright said: “This has been a really dope, amazing process to collaborate with someone who has a different style of working and trying to synchronise [with] that, just like the twins did. How can their personalities come together to achieve what they want? That’s been really cool to explore.”

The Silent Twins is in cinemas now.