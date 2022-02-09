Liam Neeson on ‘Naked Gun’ reboot: “It’ll either finish my career or bring it in another direction”

Liam Neeson has joked that Seth MacFarlane’s Naked Gun reboot could “finish” his career, after he was approached to lead the series.

While the project is yet to be officially announced, Neeson has said on numerous occasions that MacFarlane (Family Guy, Ted) and Paramount Studios have approached him to potentially lead a revival of the action-comedy film franchise.

Speaking recently on People (the TV Show!), Neeson said: “I’ve been approached by Seth MacFarlane and Paramount Studios to maybe resurrect the Naked Gun films.

“It’ll either finish my career or bring it in another direction,” he joked. “I honestly don’t know.”

Neeson has previously collaborated with MacFarlane on A Million Ways To Die In The West, along with cameo appearances in Ted 2 and an episode of Orville.

The original Naked Gun trilogy starred Leslie Nielsen as gullible detective Frank Drebin. The 1988 original film was followed by sequels The Naked Gun 2 1/2 : The Smell Of Fear in 1991 and Naked Gun 33 1/2 : The Final Insult in 1994.

In recent years, Neeson has become known for starring in action films like Taken and Non-Stop, although he recently discussed the prospect of leaving the action roles behind.

Speaking on the Today show earlier this month while promoting his latest film Blacklight, Neeson said: “I turn 70 this year, so I’m still getting away with it.

“I think the action movies will draw to a close, they have to. Audiences aren’t stupid, you know. They’re gonna go, ‘Oh, fuck, this guy, Liam Neeson. He’s got to be 71, 72, 73…’ I’ll stop at some stage.”

Along with Blacklight, Neeson also stars in upcoming action thriller film Memory in April alongside Guy Pearce and Monica Bellucci.