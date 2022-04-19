Liam Neeson says he would reprise Qui-Gon Jinn role in ‘Star Wars’

Liam Neeson has said he would be willing to reprise his role of Qui-Gon Jinn from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

The actor played the Jedi protagonist in the first instalment of the prequel trilogy, alongside Ewan McGregor as his apprentice Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Neeson was asked about the possibility of returning to the franchise – in light of McGregor’s return in Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

“I think so, yeah… if it was a film,” Neeson said. “I’m a bit of a snob when it comes to TV, I must admit, I just like the big screen, you know?”

He added: “I can’t believe it’s 24 years since we made The Phantom Menace, I just cannot believe where the time has gone. It was a terrific experience, shooting that film in London.”

Despite his preference for films, Neeson recently made a cameo in Channel 4’s comedy series Derry Girls as a police officer in the series three opener.

Upcoming series Obi-Wan Kenobi is set 10 years after events in 2005’s Revenge Of The Sith, where Kenobi witnessed the downfall of his Jedi apprentice Anakin Skywalker who turned to the dark side and became Darth Vader.

Alongside McGregor, Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Anakin from the prequel trilogy. The show also stars Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Moses Ingram, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend and Sung Kang. Child actor Grant Feely, who received Mark Hamill’s seal of approval, will also play young Luke Skywalker.

Speaking about where the show picks up in a recent interview, McGregor said: “Obi-Wan is lost. He’s a broken man after what happened with the Jedi order at the end of Episode III, but also what happened with Anakin; that he lost him to the dark side. He feels an enormous amount of responsibility for that, and guilt.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi is scheduled to premiere May 25, 2022 on Disney+.