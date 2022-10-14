Liam Neeson set to lead ‘Naked Gun’ reboot

Liam Neeson is in talks to lead a remake of Naked Gun, according to reports.

The actor, who has previously expressed an interest in a revival of the action-comedy film franchise, is said to be in talks with producer Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy) and The Lonely Island member Akiva Schaffer, who is set to direct the reboot.

According to Deadline, Schaffer will direct and executive-produce the project from a script by writers Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, who he collaborated with on animated comedy Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers. The Disney+ film won an Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie earlier this year.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, it’s claimed Neeson might be playing the son of detective Frank Drebin, instead of stepping into the role made famous by Leslie Nielsen.

MacFarlane and Erica Huggins are said to be producing the reboot through their company, Fuzzy Door.

In February this year, Neeson said he’d been approached by MacFarlane to lead a Naked Gun reboot, although the project wasn’t officially announced.

Speaking on People (the TV Show!), Neeson said: “I’ve been approached by Seth MacFarlane and Paramount Studios to maybe resurrect the Naked Gun films.

“It’ll either finish my career or bring it in another direction,” he joked. “I honestly don’t know.”

Neeson has previously collaborated with MacFarlane on A Million Ways To Die In The West, along with cameo appearances in Ted 2 and Orville.

The Naked Gun trilogy starred Nielsen as gullible detective Frank Drebin. The 1988 original film was followed by sequels, The Naked Gun 2 ½ : The Smell Of Fear in 1991 and Naked Gun 33+⅓ : The Final Insult in 1994.

Neeson’s next film release is neo-noir thriller Marlowe, where he stars alongside Diane Kruger, Jessica Lange and Alan Cumming. The film is scheduled to be released on December 2.