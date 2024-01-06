Lil Nas X documentary set to debut on HBO

A documentary on Lil Nas X has been announced to air on HBO this month.

The film, entitled Long Live Montero, is set to debut on the network on January 27. It will also be available to stream on Max.

The documentary will follow the musician on his tour following the release of his debut album ‘Montero‘. Originally premiering at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the documentary is directed by Zac Manuel and Carlos López Estrada (Raya and the Last Dragon).

“Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero is a triumphant ode to the extraordinary power of self-expression, music, and identity,” TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said in a statement.

“In this groundbreaking documentary, we witness Lil Nas X challenging boundaries and reshaping the artistic landscape. The film’s captivating journey underscores the profound impact of Lil Nas X, who fearlessly brings audiences together through the universal language of music. We are thrilled to host Lil Nas X at TIFF this year.”

The film’s premiere at the festival was reportedly delayed back in September over a bomb threat. Sources told Variety at the time that the threat was made as he appeared on the red carpet, and that it was specifically due to him being queer and Black.

Two days ago (January 4), the singer also announced he was releasing a new single and self-directed music video next week. He shared a picture on X featuring four photos of himself in priest robes and the words: “In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost, amen.”

On Instagram, he added: “i know it’s been 2 years but….yall ready for a show?”

Lil Nas X has previously teased that the direction of his new music would be “Brazilian funk” and “folk music”. “I want to drop this good-ass, fire-ass music first, and then I’m gonna be back out there,” he added.