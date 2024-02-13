Lilly Wachowski of ‘The Matrix’ is making her first film in a decade

Lilly Wachowski is set to return to filmmaking, having announced her first feature in almost a decade.

Wachowski, best known for collaborating with her sister Lana on The Matrix franchise, will direct Trash Mountain, starring comedian Caleb Hearon.

The project is being produced by Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow, along with Eddie Vaisman and Julia Lebedev. The script for the movie has been written by Hearon, alongside Ruby Caster.

The story, which is set to be a comedy, will follow a gay man in his 20s who returns to Missouri from Chicago to handle the aftermath of his father’s death, including wading through a house full of items and belongings.

This project will be Lilly’s debut as a solo director, and will see her returning to filmmaking after almost ten years, following the release of 2015’s Jupiter Ascending.

According to Collider, Wachowski, 56, said: “When my pal Caleb Hearon sent me Trash Mountain I leapt at the chance to direct it. So beautiful and sad and funny! Queer representation and stories are vital at this time as we are being shoved further into the margins. Our amazing writers, Caleb and Ruby are a shining light in all this dang darkness.”

Treverrow spoke of his collaborators: “Caleb Hearon and Ruby Caster are true originals and Lilly Wachowski is a living legend. I’m insanely lucky to call them collaborators and friends.”

Lilly co-wrote and co-directed the first three films in The Matrix series, with Lana returning as the sole director of 2021’s The Matrix Resurrections.

In a three-star review of the movie, NME wrote: “Wachowski weaves in some timely ideas about human nature and complacency, and the fundamental importance of love. This doesn’t lead the film to an entirely satisfying climax, but it definitely gets you thinking. Call it the red pill of pandemic-era blockbusters. Maybe.”

