Lily Collins says she was visited by the ghosts of Ted Bundy’s victims before filming ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’

Collins recently played Bundy's girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer in the movie

Lily Collins has spoken about her belief that she was contacted by visions of some of the victims of the serial killer Ted Bundy where preparing for her role in the film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

Collins plays Bundy’s long-term girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer in the controversial movie, which stars Zac Efron in the lead role as Bundy and will be screened in UK cinemas from tomorrow (May 3).

Speaking to The Guardian about how she approached the challenging role, Collins recalled how she began to wake up every night at 3:05am after experiencing “flashes of images”.

“I would go downstairs and have a cup of tea, trying to figure out why I had woken up again,” she said. “I started being woken up by flashes of images, like the aftermath of a struggle.”

After going online in an effort to better understand the experience, Collins said she “discovered that 3am is the time when the veil between the realms is the thinnest and one can be visited.”

She then began to believe that she was being visited by some of the women who were murdered by Bundy. “I didn’t feel scared – I felt supported. I felt like people were saying: ‘We’re here listening. We’re here to support. Thank you for telling the story.'”

Earlier this week, Efron denied the claims made by those who have argued that he is “glamorising” Bundy with his role in the new film.

“I am not into portraying a serial killer or anybody of this nature or glamorising them in any way,” Efron stated during an interview on the chat show Ellen.