Lily James joins Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White for A24 wrestling film

Lily James has been cast in A24’s The Iron Claw alongside Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White.

The Pam & Tommy star is joining the all-star ensemble cast for Sean Durkin’s (The Nest) new film, based on the true story of the Von Erichs, a family dynasty of wrestlers.

Efron, White (The Bear) and Harris Dickinson (Triangle of Sadness) are set to play three of the wrestling brothers (Kevin, Kerry and David respectively) within the family, which had a major impact on the sport from the 1960s onwards.

The film will also star Holt McCallany as the family’s patriarch Fritz Von Erich, and Maura Tierney. It’s not been disclosed which role James is playing yet.

According to Comicbook, the film will tackle “the many tragedies the family faced over the years”, including the death of four out of the five Von Erich sons.

Lily James most recently played Pamela Anderson in the Disney+ biopic series Pam and Tommy, alongside Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee.

“We were both really, really dedicated and wanted to do our absolute best to represent Pamela and Tommy as best as we possibly could and trying not to get lost in that noise and the hype,” James said earlier in the year regarding the backlash to the series.

“However, it was sort of impossible not to because it was like nothing I’ve been a part of before where people were reacting in such a big way.”

There’s no release date yet for The Iron Claw – stay tuned as more updates come in.