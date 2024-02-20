Linda Hamilton won’t return to Terminator franchise: “I’m done”

Linda Hamilton has confirmed that she won’t be returning to the Terminator franchise, saying she is “done” with the role.

The actor first played Sarah Connor in Terminator (1984) before reprising the part in Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) and more recently, Terminator: Dark Fate (2019).

Hamilton recently spoke to Business Insider saying she isn’t interested in returning to the character again via any reboot or sequel.

“I’m done. I’m done. I have nothing more to say. The story’s been told, and it’s been done to death,” she told the publication. “Why anybody would relaunch it is a mystery to me. But I know our Hollywood world is built on relaunches right now,” Hamilton added.

“I truly feel like, and felt like, Sarah Connor is not an icon. She’s a woman in hell. She makes some really bad choices. She’s not a good mother, she’s a good fighter! So you sort of try to parse the details out and go ‘Well, they respect her strength and her power, and I did create a warrior, but she’s very imperfect. She’s an imperfect person.'”

It’s not the first time Hamilton has spoken about not returning to the franchise. Back in 2020, Hamilton spoke to The Hollywood Reporter saying she “would be quite happy to never return” to the Terminator films.

In June last year, it was announced that Hamilton had been cast in the final season of Netflix’s Stranger Things series. As yet, details surrounding her role are currently under wraps.

Speaking to US Weekly recently, the veteran actor jokingly explained why she won’t be watching the final season of the hit sci-fi show.

A long-time fan of the show, Hamilton shared that she doesn’t think she “belongs” in the Stranger Things universe, likening her casting to imposter syndrome: “I’ve watched every season with relish. I just love it. So it’s kind of, like, imposter syndrome where I don’t [feel that I] fit in there. That’s a whole world set in the ’80s.”

She went on to explain: “When you really buy into something, you don’t see yourself in it. So I think in a way, it kind of ruined the show for me. I never watch [a project], once I’m in something. It would just completely take me out of the reality of it to see myself in there. So I won’t be watching [season 5].”

Stranger Things’ fifth season is currently in production. Last year, Matt Duffer described the show’s final instalment as “like season one on steroids”.