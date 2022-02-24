Lindsay Lohan reckons we’ve all been saying her name wrong

Lindsay Lohan has joined TikTok and baffled fans after pronouncing her name in a completely different way.
Posting her first video to the site, the actor said: “Hey everyone. It’s Lindsay Lohan, and guess what? Now I’m on TikTok.”
But rather than pronounce her name “Lo-han” as her second name is commonly known, she pronounced it phonetically as “Lowan”.
The revelation baffled her fans with one writing: “Lindsay… lowen? and wait, Lindsay LOWEN?!? I’ve been saying it wrong my whole life?!?”.
@lindsaylohan
I’m on Tiktok Now! 🥰 #imontiktoknow
Another added: “Have I been pronouncing your name wrong my entire life? I thought it was LoHAAN.”
Meanwhile, Lohan announced that she was making her return to acting with a new Netflix Christmas romantic comedy, last year.
The film Falling For Christmas will see the actor playing a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress” who reportedly then gets amnesia after a skiing accident and “finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.”
Shooting began in November and a release date is set to be revealed later this year.
Lohan’s last screen credit was 2019’s Among The Shadows, and she had previously starred in several Disney titles including Herbie: Fully Loaded, Freaky Friday and Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen.
In 2020, the actor also made her return to music for the first time in a decade, with a new single called ‘Back To Me’.
Lohan later went on to release another new track – ‘Lullaby’ last year, as an NFT.