Lindsay Lohan to return to acting with Netflix Christmas romantic comedy

Lindsay Lohan is set to return to acting with a new Netflix Christmas romantic comedy.

Lohan will be playing a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress” according to a logline obtained by Variety.

Her character reportedly then gets amnesia after a skiing accident and “finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.”

There is no word on other cast members or a production team behind the film yet. Shooting is set to begin in November and the release date has not yet been confirmed.

Netflix have released a string of new Christmas original movies in the last few years, including Jingle Jangle, A Christmas Prince, The Christmas Chronicles and Christmas on the Square.

Lindsay Lohan’s last screen credit was 2019’s Among the Shadows, and she had previously starred in several Disney titles including Herbie: Fully Loaded, Freaky Friday and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.

Lohan made her return to music for the first time in a decade last year, with a single called ‘Back To Me’.

At the time, the singer and actress said the song is about “rediscovering and accepting oneself, shutting out the noise and moving forward and letting the past go.”

In 2005, Lohan released her second album ‘A Little More Personal (Raw)’, which only gave one single – the emotional balled ‘Confessions Of A Broken Heart (Daughter To Father)’.